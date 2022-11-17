Pushkar & Gayatri to roll out Tamil crime thriller OTT series

MUMBAI: Following up on success of their critically acclaimed 'Suzhal - The Vortex', Pushkar and Gayatri have come up with an edge-of-the-seat Tamil crime thriller, 'Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie'.

The eight-episode thriller produced by Pushkar and Gayatri under their banner Wallwatcher Films, has been created by Andrew Louis.

"Crime as a genre is something that brings out the art of storytelling in its most raw and natural form. With Vadhandhi - The Fable of Velonie, our intent is to completely capture the audiences' imagination, and question societal biases. This story will not only entertain audiences, but will also make them ponder, long after the credits roll," said Pushkar and Gayatri, creative producers of the series.