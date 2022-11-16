Krishna's daughter Manjula shares emotional note on father's demise

NEW DELHI: Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's demise has left a void in the heart of his fans and family members. On Tuesday, Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni penned an emotional note for her father.

Taking to Instagram, Manjula shared a portrait of superstar Krishna along with a long note.

The note read, "Dearest Nana, You are a superstar to the world and for us, at home, you are a loving, simple father who is always there for us, no matter what. Even in your hectic schedules, you made it a point to be there for us, giving us all that we need."

She added, "You never gave us any lectures on how to live life. You taught us through your actions. Your simplicity, gentleness, wisdom, discipline, punctuality and generosity are unparalleled. Your legacy and immense contribution to cinema continue to live forever."

"You are my strength, you are my backbone and you are my hero. Your love is an endless ocean. You gave us everything we need even when we didn't know we needed it. I already miss you terribly. I miss our 11 am calls, lunches and conversations. I don't think I can ever come to terms with your loss.Love you forever Nana."