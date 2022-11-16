Jana Kramer reveals why she was ghosted by Chris Evans

LOS ANGELES: Singer Jana Kramer once dated actor Chris Evans, who has been feted with the PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive title, and revealed that she was ghosted by him.

The 'Nicest Thing' singer opened up about her brief romance with the 'Captain America' star on her Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast, and said that things between the two soured after a "very embarrassing" bathroom incident, reports People.

Kramer, 38, and her friends began the episode by discussing PEOPLE's decision to crown Evans, 41, the Sexiest Man Alive for 2022.

The star revealed that she agreed with the choice and knows from personal experience as she and Evans, whom she said she likely met at a club when she was 26, went on a few dates more than 10 years ago.

"He was definitely known. He wasn't Captain America, but he was the heartthrob, cutie," she said.

"I can't remember how many dates it was, I just remember the last date."

Kramer said that one night, 'The Gray Man' star invited her to his home in the Studio City neighbourhood of Los Angeles to hang out with his friends.

"It was a fun time, but I was getting a little sleepy and so I was like, 'I'm gonna go to bed,'" she recalled.

"I had asparagus for dinner that night. So I went to the bathroom and he immediately went after me. And so that's the last interaction that I remember, is him going into the bathroom after I just went to the bathroom with asparagus pee."

The singer said she "never" heard from Evans again after leaving the next morning, and called her exit "the asparagus walk of shame."

"I don't remember cuddling that night," she said.

"That's always been in the back of my mind whenever I think about or see Chris Evans or Captain America, and I'm like, 'I had stinky pee.'"

Kramer said that she remembers the actor being a "great" kisser and joked that she's game to rekindle their romance.

She even admitted that she DMed him about a year ago, though she did not reveal whether Evans responded.

"I remember he said this thing how he's actively trying to find his person, remember?" she said.

"So, 'I'm strictly not a vegetarian anymore, thought you and I should catch back up.' So that's my story with the Sexiest Man Alive, and it's very embarrassing!"