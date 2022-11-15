Wedding anniversary: Ranveer pays surprise visit to Deepika at work

WASHINTGON: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who recently marked 4 years of his marriage with Deepika Padukone, gave major couple goals to fans by giving a surprise to his wife on their anniversary.

As Deepika was unable to celebrate their marriage anniversary on Monday due to professional commitments, Ranveer surprised his wife by visiting her office and presenting the ‘Cocktail’ star with flowers and chocolates.

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a picture of his visit. In it, Deepika was seen working with her team inside the office.

“When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.. Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen,” read the text accompanying the image.