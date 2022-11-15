Pattathu Arasan shot in betel leaf plantation near Thanjavur

CHENNAI: Actor Atharvaa Murali’s upcoming film Pattathu Arasan directed by A Sarkunam and produced by Lyca was recently announced to release on November 25.

The film will see Atharvaa in a sports genre yet again after Eetti.

The movie that has veteran actor Raj Kiran in a crucial role also has Ashika Rangnath, Raadhikaa Sarathkumar, RK Suresh, Jayaprakash and Raj Aiyappa in the star ensemble.

Sources close to the film unit told DT Next that the unit filmed a schedule in betel leaf plantation in Thanjavur.

“After Ponniyin Selvan, Thanjavur has become the hub of movie shooting and story backdrop. While several stories were set in Madurai in mid 2000s, Thanjavur will be filmmakers’ favourite in the coming months and Pattatthu Arasan has started the trend. Moreover, the story revolves around sport genre-- a genre that has been successful in Tamil cinema over the years and Atharvaa has proven his prowess with Eetti-- a film that revolves around an athlete. In this he plays a kabaddi player. Moreover, the film has been shot exclusively in a betel leaf plantation near Thanjavur,” added the source.

Earlier director A Sarkunam had told us that the film will talk about family values and will have deep emotions in it. “The story is set in the backdrop of Thiruvaiyaru where Nadu Cauvery flows by. The film will revolve around family emotions and will metaphorically relate to a betel leaf plantation,” he had said.