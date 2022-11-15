Nithya Menen on 'Wonder Women' and how she bonds with Anjali Menon

MUMBAI: Actress Nithya Menen, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie 'Wonder Women', has shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps bouncing off ideas to her. 'Wonder Women' too came Nithya's way because of this practice between the two, who share a long standing bond since Anjali's first film 'Kerala Cafe'.

Talking to IANS, Nithya said, " Our association goes back a long way. It's been 13 years of 'Kerala Cafe', and our friendship is stronger than ever. Anjali keeps sharing her ideas with me on a very preliminary level of story crafting process. We discuss over it and add our respective inputs."

"'Wonder Women' too happened because of this practice. It was a very generalised idea of pregnant women coming together under one roof. She shared the idea and I was quite invested in it from the start", she added.

'Wonder Women' is releasing on SonyLIV on November 18.