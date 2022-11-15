'Made efforts for making Sign Lang 23rd official lang of India'

MUMBAI: Actor Ranveer Singh, who has been urging authorities to consider and declare Indian Sign Language (ISL) as the 23rd official language of India, is happy that his film '83' is all set to be screened in sign language.

"When I was narrated 83, what I loved the most about the story was how the team celebrated the inclusivity of people and cultures and also championed individuality of players which forged an unbeatable team that won us the 1983 cricket World Cup. They made us believe that we could be... world beaters. If we have to be the best in the world, we have to come together and unite as a country," he said.

"For me, I have tried to do my bit to make Indian Sign Language (ISL) the 23rd official language of India so that we can provide equal opportunity to the deaf people in our society. I'm always looking for opportunities to open up a conversation about the Deaf people in India. I hope this screening triggers more conversations related to this important issue," he added.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, '83', which celebrates India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983, was released in theatres on December 24, 2021. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Deepika Padukone, and Pankaj Tripathi among others.