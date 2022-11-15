Gohil turns his make-up room into comfortable space to chill, relax

MUMBAI: 'Main Hoon Aparajita' actor Manav Gohil talks about turning the make-up room into his second home because of his tight shooting schedules. The 'Shaadi Mubarak' actor has put a bookshelf and recliner chair inside his room to relax and read books.

He says: "Makeup rooms are undoubtedly one of the most important elements for every actor on their set of the show. I love my makeup room ever since I transformed it and now it feels like my second home, a place where I feel comfortable every day, a home away from home."

The 48-year-old actor, who has been part of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii', 'C.I.D.', 'Tenali Rama', 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and many more adds further on what all his favourite kinds of stuff that he has put inside his make-up room to spend quality time over there.

"As part of revamp, I have placed a brown recliner chair that serves as a perfect place to relax, a bookshelf that holds a lot of novels to catch up on some reading, a couple of Dumbbells, and framed motivational quotes to make my mornings filled with positive vibes. Just like every actor my day also starts with getting ready and spending time in my makeup room which mostly includes getting ready and rehearsing for the scenes. Hence, I wanted to transform the room into my own comfortable space," he adds.

The show focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters and Manav is seen as her ex-husband Akshay and Shweta plays his second wife, Mohini.

'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.