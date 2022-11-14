Scenes from Ponniyin Selvan-2 to be reshot by Mani Ratnam?

CHENNAI: On Sunday evening, the internet was abuzz with reports that Mani Ratnam will be reshooting crucial scenes from the upcoming sequel to his blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan-1 that released on September 30. With Ponniyin Selvan-2 likely to release in April 2023, the post-production work of the film is taking place in full swing. When we got in touch with our tinseltown sources, they denied the news and added, "Crucial scenes will be reshot only if there is a mistake in the film. It is highly impossible for PS-2 to have mistakes, especially in scenes that are crucial. These are baseless and completely false. At the maximum, there could have been a patchwork made for the film, which is also unlikely at the moment."

Mani Ratnam's PS-1 that has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in lead roles has collected close to 500-crore at the box office and streamed on Amazon Prime from November 4. The film was lauded for its technical brilliance with music from AR Rahman, cinematography by Ravi Varman and artwork by Thota Tharani