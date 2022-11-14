Adhi plays a physical education teacher in his next

CHENNAI: Actor-composer Hip Hop Adhi will be seen playing a physical education teacher in his upcoming film that will be directed by Karthik Venugopalan of Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja fame that had Rio Raj in lead role. This untitled Adhi project will be bankrolled by Vels Film International after VTK and Singapore Saloon. Talking to DT Next, Karthik Venugopalan says, “Adhi plays a cheerful character that of a PET teacher in the movie. The film will be shot in Chennai and predominantly in Erode as it is set in the backdrop of the town.”

Karthik adds the film will be a unique laugh riot. “It is a comic caper with some family emotions. Adhi will be seen playing around with children in the film. It will have a star ensemble to it and we will be announcing them one after the other in the coming days,” he concluded.