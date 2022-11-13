Taylor Lautner marries long-time girlfriend Tay

CHENNAI: Hollywood actor Taylor Lautner, who is best known for playing the shape-shifter Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga film series, has tied the knot with his girlfriend Tay Dome.

The two had been dating for close to four years. The pair married one year after getting engaged. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California. The Twilight star proposed to Dome in November 2021 after three years of dating.

Lautner shared that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to “do it in the kitchen”. He listened to her request, “but did it big in the kitchen,” he told.

The room was surrounded by candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelt out “Lautner” in the background creating the perfect moment for the long-time couple.

“When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that,” Lautner continued. “It was a lovely surprise.”

The duo often share their relationship and affection for one another on social media.