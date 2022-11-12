Aishwarya Rajesh's Driver Jamuna postponed

CHENNAI: The makers of Director P Kinslin’s eagerly-awaited action thriller, Driver Jamuna, featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, have announced that they have postponed the release of their film due to unforeseen circumstances.

In a brief statement that was shared on social media, the makers said, “Upon unforeseen circumstances, our movie Driver Jamuna is postponed from the said date, November 11. The new date will be announced soon.

“We are putting our best efforts to bring our movie to theatres very soon for you to enjoy! We apologise for the delay and assure you that the wait will be worth it. Thank you for your patience and love. Team Driver Jamuna.”

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a cab driver in the film.

The story revolves around a particular trip involving passengers who opt for a shared drive. The cab driver gets caught in the crossfire between a gang that is out to kill and the cops.

The film has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, music by Ghibran and editing by Ramar.