Varisu audio launch to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium?

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay's much-anticipated upcoming film Varisu's audio launch is said to be held at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Earlier, the makers released the first single from the film 'Ranjithame', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, which has taken the Internet by storm, garnering a whopping 15 million views in less than 19 hours of being released on YouTube.

S Thaman has scored the music for this foot-tapping number that is high on energy and actor Vijay himself has sung the song alongside M M Manasi. Vivek has penned the lyrics for this number.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally, apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film, will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.

Varisu is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year clashing with Ajith's Thunivu.