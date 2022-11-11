Randeep's 'CAT' is finally out of the box, ready to meaow in Dec

MUMBAI: Actor Randeep Hooda-starrer 'CAT' series has got a release date. It will be out on December 9 on Netflix.

'CAT' is the story of Gurnaam Singh, who is compelled to confront his dark past in an attempt to save the life of his brother. Having once been a 'CAT' - informant for the police as a young boy, Gurnaam finds himself plunged right back, as a police informant, into the volatile underbelly of corruption and crime as he untangles a web of deceit.

Sharing the update, Randeep took to Instagram and wrote, "We've got some purrrrr-fect news!Watch Randeep Hooda as Gurnam in CAT - a gripping tale of brotherhood, espionage and more, releasing on 9th Dec only on Netflix.#CAT #CATOnNetflix