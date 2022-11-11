HBD Leonardo DiCaprio: Top 5 iconic roles of Oscar Winner actor

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known as a powerhouse of talent. He bagged fir first major role in the 1993’s ‘The Boy’s Life’ and after that, there was no looking back for him.

From portraying a romantic heartthrob in ‘Titanic’ to a thief in ‘Inception’ the actor kept impressing all his fans with his breathtaking performances.

As the actor turns 48 today, take a look at 5 of his iconic roles.

Titanic

Talking about Leonardo’s best films, the list begins with the blockbuster hit film ‘Titanic’ of course! After which he became a worldwide star. Helmed by James Cameron, the film is one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. DiCaprio’s romantic chemistry with Kate Winslet in the film won millions of hearts and even after almost 25 years of its release, the film remains fans’ favourite.

Wolf of Wall Street

Helmed by legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, the film marked Leonardo’s one of the finest performances of his career. He portrayed the role of Jordan Belfort, a young man working as the Wall Street stockbroker who soon becomes the ‘Wolf of Wall Street’. The biographical dark comedy crime film was based on the 2007 memoir of the same name by Jordan Belfort and Leonardo gathered a lot of appreciation for his performance.

Inception

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the science action film claimed that thoughts are the only genuinely indestructible weapon that had left moviegoers puzzled. Leonardo portrayed the role of a thief who stole information by entering the subconscious minds of his targets. Apart from Leonardo, the film also starred Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Michael Caine and Joseph Gordan-Levitt in prominent roles. Fans lauded DiCaprio’s stellar performance in the film.

The Revenant

Released in the year 2015, the adventure drama film finally got DiCaprio an Oscar for his performance after his previous 5 nominations. In the film, Hugh Glass, DiCaprio's character, fought the wilderness to assist him and his team to withstand doubts, betrayals, and attacks from within. ‘The Revenant’ was declared a blockbuster hit and gathered a lot of appreciation.

The Aviator

DiCaprio received his first Best Actor Academy Award nomination for performance in Martin Scorsese’s biographical drama film in the year 2004. ‘The Aviator’ marked DiCaprio’s second collaboration with Scorsese after the ‘Gangs of New York’ in 2002.