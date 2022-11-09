"It's heart breaking, demoralizing": Rashmika on receiving hate

She wrote, "Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it's time I address it. I am only speaking for myself - something I should have done years ago. I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career.

Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there.. I know that the life I've chosen comes with a price- I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead."