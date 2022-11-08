Ranveer Singh to perform at the 23rd edition of IIFA

CHENNAI: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is all set to rule the roost at IIFA 2023 with his electrifying dance moves. The 23rd edition of IIFA will take place in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Islandon February 10 and 11, next year. Talking about the event the Bollywood superstar says, “I’m excited to be headlining IIFA again with a performance that hopefully will be memorable to all those attending it. I’m thrilled for this one because I will be performing at Yas Island, my home away from home. As the brand ambassador for such a spectacular destination, I cannot wait to showcase the island to my friends from the industry, as well as to those attending this event as an audience. I’m anticipating the most incredible IIFA experience to date at Yas because I know it will be epic in every way possible!”

The grandiose global event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.