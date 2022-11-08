Dhanush shares video of him singing lines from first single of ‘Vaathi’

Posting the video clip on his timeline on social media, Dhanush wrote: "'Vaathi'/'Sir' first single 'Vaa Vaathi'(Tamil)/ Masteru (Telugu) from 10th. G. V. Prakash musical and my favourite Shweta Mohan has sung it. Hope you guys like it."

While Dhanush has penned the lyrics for the Tamil version of the song, the lyrics for the Telugu version have been penned by Ramajogaiah Sastry.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead and is scheduled to hit screens on December 2 this year.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivers a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottomline of 'Vaathi'. He says: "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.