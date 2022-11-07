Om Raut announces new release date of Prabhas 'Adipurush'

MUMBAI: Makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Adipurush' announced a new release date on social media. Om Raut took to his Twitter and announced the new release date.

Sharing the details, he wrote, Jai Shri Ram...#Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on June 16, 2023."

He also shared a picture, which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16th, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India will be proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going."