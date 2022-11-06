Kangana supports Musk's decision to charge $8 for verified accounts

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Sunday, extended her support to the new Twitter owner, Elon Musk's decision to charge USD 8 a month to get verified accounts.

Calling the social media platform as intellectually and ideologically motivated she termed it as the "best" and said that anybody who has an aadhar card "must get" a verified blue tick.

"Twitter is the best social media platform that is there right now, it's is intellectually/ ideologically motivated not about looks or lifestyle, I could never understand the idea of verification that some selected few get, as if others don't have an authentic existence, for example, I will get verified but if my father wants a blue tick then 3-4 clowns will dismiss his very identity as if he is living some illegal life...everyone who has an adhaar card must get varied simple as that," Kangana wrote on her Instagram stories.