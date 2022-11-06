‘Equally excited 35 years ago’: Kamal on working with Mani Ratnam

CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan who will be reuniting with director Mani Ratnam said he was equally excited 35 years ago when the cult classic Nayagan released and called their collaboration stimulating.
Their first combination Nayagan released in 1987.
“I was equally excited 35 years before when I was about to start work with Mr Mani Ratnam. Collaborating with a similar mindset is stimulating. This stimulation includes Mr Rahman as well. Eagerly looking forward to present this venture to Mr Udhayanidhi Stalin,” Kamal said.
Speaking on the same, director Mani Ratnam said, “Happy, honoured and excited to collaborate with Kamal Sir again.”
KH234 will have its music by AR Rahman.
The film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendean and Siva Ananth and presented by Red Giant movies.
Other details of the film have been kept under wraps. More details to come.
