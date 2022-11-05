Kanye announces he won't talk for a month; says he's on verbal fast

LOS ANGELES: Kanye West declared that he would abstain from talking, watching adult films, and having intercourse for a month! "I'm taking a 30 days cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse," wrote Kanye on Twitter.

"In God we praise. Amen," he added. "But my Twitter still lit." Kanye recently got back on the micro-blogging site. Due to recent anti-Semitic comments, the rapper was prohibited from tweeting earlier.

According to Page Six, Kanye's one-month-long "verbal fast" announcement came just a day after NBC's shocking revelation that claimed West had used anti-Semitic slurs at work for years and had paid off a worker to keep them quiet about the alleged racist behaviour. As per Page Six, the NBC report cited that West reached a deal with an ex-employee who allegedly saw numerous instances of the Yeezy CEO praising the Nazis or Adolf Hitler during business meetings.

As per the news outlet, West has refuted the allegations stated in the settlement. Additionally, CNN reported last week that Kanye originally intended for his 2018 album to be called "Hitler," but changed his mind for an unknown reason.

Page Six quoted CNN according to which four different sources have confirmed to the media organization that Kanye suggested that his eighth album be called "Hitler"! Kanye eventually did not go ahead with the idea and named it "Ye". A business executive who claims to have worked with Kanye in the past told CNN that Kanye allegedly had an "obsession" with Hitler and that he even spoke openly about reading "Mein Kampf".

CNN quoted the business executive saying, "He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great things he and the Nazi Party achieved for the German people". Celebrities including John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Howard Stern have publicly criticised West's controversial remarks.

In addition, West lost his billionaire status after brands like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and Vogue severed connections with him due to his attacks on the Jewish community. Page Six quoted a Forbes report according to which West's worth is USD 400 million after the Adidas partnership was terminated. The Yeezy deal accounted for USD 1.5 billion of his net worth.