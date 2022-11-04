‘Love Today’ is a dream of three years, says Pradeep Ranganathan

CHENNAI: Director Pradeep Ranganathan, who marks his debut as an actor with his recently released film 'Love Today', has penned an emotional post about making the film, which he said was a three-year dream.

Hours before the film was to hit screens, the young director tweeted: "'Love Today' is a three-year dream. I chose to do a second 'First film'."

"I've gone through a lot of emotions in this journey which makes it a memorable one. Realising it's going to release tomorrow and the journey is going to end and a new one is going to start gives me mixed feelings," he added.