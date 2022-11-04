Jayam Ravi on ‘PS1’ role: What did I do to get this fortune?

CHENNAI: Actor Jayam Ravi, who plays the central character of Arunmozhi Varman (who later on went on to become the great Raja Raja Chozha) in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan', has expressed gratitude for having got the opportunity to portray the great king on screen saying, "What penance did I do to get to represent you on screen."

The actor's remark comes even as the Tamil Nadu Tourism department is gearing up to celebrate the 'Sathaya Vizha' or Sathaya Festival to mark the 1037th birth anniversary of Emperor Raja Raja Chozha.

As part of the celebrations, Thanjavur, the place where Raja Raja Chozha built the great Brihadeeswara Temple or the Big Temple, wears a festive look.

In a tweet in Tamil, Jayam Ravi said: "Sathaya Festival for Raja Raja Chozha. Let us praise his name and fame. Let us share his achievements with the next generation and take pride in it. 'As 'Ponniyin Selvan', what penance did I do to get to represent you on screen?'"