#Ranjithame: Promo of Varisu first single sung by Vijay is out!
CHENNAI: Promo of the first single from actor Vijay's much-awaited movie Varisu was released by the makers of the movie today. Written by lyricist Vivek, the song titled "Ranjithame" is sung by the actor himself and is set to be out on November 5.

Taking to Twitter, the production house, wrote, "#VarisuFirstSingle is #Ranjithame."

Watch here:

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the upcoming family entertainer is scheduled to hit screens for Pongal next year. Along with Vijay, the film also features, Rashmika Mandanna, Khusbhu Sundar, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Shaam and others in crucial roles.

