Cinema

A good film is a promo by itself, says Ajith

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumours that talks were on with the actor to make him attend some of the promotional events of director H Vinoth's heist thriller, 'Thunivu', in which Ajith Kumar plays the lead.
Actor Ajith Kumar
Actor Ajith Kumar
IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar has put to rest rumours that there was a possibility of him attending the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Thunivu'.

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumours that talks were on with the actor to make him attend some of the promotional events of director H Vinoth's heist thriller, 'Thunivu', in which Ajith Kumar plays the lead.

The rumours suggested that if Ajith gave his nod to such a request, the audio launch would be held at the Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium.

However, the actor's publicist tweeted the actor's quote that read, "A good film is promotion by itself!! Unconditional Love! Ajith", hinting that the actor was not going to depart from his regular practice of skipping all promotional events of his own films.

Only recently, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead in 'Thunivu', began dubbing for it.

'Thunivu', the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

It is scheduled to release for Pongal next year and is expected to take on Vijay's 'Varisu' at the box office.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ajith Kumar
Vijay
Pongal
Manju Warrier
Actor Ajith Kumar
AK61
Varisu
AK61 movie
Thunivu
Thala Thunivu
Ajith Thunivu
H Vinoth's heist thriller
Jawaharlal Indoor Stadium

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in