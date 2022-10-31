Manju Warrier dubs for Ajith-starrer 'Thunivu'

The fact that 'Thunivu' will be releasing for Pongal next year has heightened excitement among fans as Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' is also expected to hit screens on the festival.

Fans of both actors are looking forward to the competition between the two films at the box office, wondering which will emerge the winner.

'Thunivu', the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.