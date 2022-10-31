Cinema

Manju Warrier dubs for Ajith-starrer 'Thunivu'

Malayalam Actress Manju Warrier
Malayalam Actress Manju WarrierIANS
CHENNAI: Malayalam actress Manju Warrier, who plays the female lead in director H. Vinoth's upcoming heist thriller, 'Thunivu', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, has now begun dubbing for the film.

Taking to Twitter, the actress posted a picture of herself dubbing and wrote, "No Guts, No Glory! #THUNIVU #dubbing #ajithkumar #ak #hvinoth."

The fact that 'Thunivu' will be releasing for Pongal next year has heightened excitement among fans as Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' is also expected to hit screens on the festival.

Fans of both actors are looking forward to the competition between the two films at the box office, wondering which will emerge the winner.

'Thunivu', the final schedule of which was shot in Bangkok, was initially referred to as AK61. The film has a plot that is believed to revolve around a bank heist.

