Halloween 2022: List of spooky horror films to binge

NEW DELHI: With the advent of Halloween, spooky season is here and it's finally that time of the year when you can wrap yourself up in the cozy comfort of your warm blankets, switch on the TV and celebrate the festive spirit of Halloween with some horror flicks.
Wes Craven re-invented and revitalised the slasher-horror genre with this modern horror classic, which manages to be funny, clever and scary, as a fright-masked knife maniac stalks high-school students in middle-class suburbia.
Horror movies based on a true story are a bajillion times scarier, and that’s just a scientific fact. This one’s about a family that moves to a cute Victorian home in upstate Connecticut only to find out that it’s actually a former funeral parlour with the creepiest past ever.
There is nothing more terrifying than your wildest, darkest, most spine-chilling thoughts come to life. This movie follows a teenager and the daughter of a horror book writer who work together to fight off imaginary demons that have somehow come to life.
It's a 2012 supernatural horror film directed by Scott Derrickson and written by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson. The film stars Ethan Hawke as a struggling true-crime writer whose discovery of videos depicting grisly murders in his new house puts his family in danger.
A couple who suffered the loss of their baby adopts a nine-year-old girl who isn't as she appears when they first met her. Inherently evil, her actions lead to horrifying consequences.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android