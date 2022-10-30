Hanks makes surprise appearance on 'SNL' during Harlow's performance

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Tom Hanks recently spoofed Hollywood's portrayal of Southern American culture by making a surprise appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' in a sketch with host Jack Harlow.

According to Variety, the duo was featured in a sketch that was set in a hardscrabble AA meeting room populated by a group of stereotypically Southern characters engaging in a recovery meeting.

In the sketch, Harlow, who played a begrudging attendee, finally confesses to the group that he's always had an offbeat idea for a Pixar movie involving suitcases. It was during this scene that Hanks burst into the room noticeably wearing a dark-blue zip-up sweater.

"Hi. I'm Tom H. I'm here to research a role and I may be an alcoholic," Hanks said. Harlow responded, "If you were a suitcase what would your catchphrase be?"

Taking a beat, Hanks replied with over-the-top enthusiasm, "Well, I guess it would be something like 'That really snags my zippers,'" reported Variety.

Following the sketch, Harlow's first musical performance of the night was introduced by Hanks. The rapper performed his hit 'First Class' in an outfit that recalled John Travolta in 'Saturday Night Fever'.

As per Variety, later in the show, Hanks returned to Cell Block 666 and the haunted elevator as the beloved character David S. Pumpkins for the Halloween episode of 'SNL'.