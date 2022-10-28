Tanya Hope to perform a dance number in Aayush Sharma's 'AS04'

MUMBAI: South Indian actress Tanya Hope is set to make her Hindi debut with an appearance in a dance number for the recently announced yet-to-be-titled fourth film of Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma.

The action thriller film is tentatively titled 'AS04' and was announced by Aayush, with a teaser of the film on his social media.



Talking about the dance number in the Aayush Sharma-starrer, the actress said, "The song we danced to is a banger and I can't wait for the audiences to hear it. The great Jani master has choreographed this track, and we all really enjoyed shooting it and performing it. Without a doubt this will be the next banger at all the weddings."



The actress also spoke about the pattern of Bollywood remaking content from South India. She said that it helps reach local stories to a wider set of audience.



She said, "There are some great stories being made in different languages too and they are reaching a bigger audience. I have also done a remake of a Bollywood film in Tamil. It was a remake of 'Vicky Donor', which was titled 'Dharla Prabhu' where I played the character that was played by Yami Gautam in the Hindi version".



"I personally believe that if the film is good, why not remake it", she added.

