Kozhikode court injuncts Kantara makers from using 'Varaha Roopam'

CHENNAI: Following the controversy over plagiarism, the principal district court of Kozhikode has injuncted Kantara crew and music platforms from using 'Varaha Roopam'.
The Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge has claimed that a song used in the Kannada film was ripped off from their work.
Thaikkudam Bridge had filed a suit of injunction against the critically acclaimed film from playing the song without the permission from the band.
Kantara, a period film, received applause across India for its content of reclaiming lands of the tribal people. The film was caught in controversy over claims of plagiarism.
