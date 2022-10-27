Cavill says Superman will be 'enormously joyful' when he returns

LOS ANGELES: Henry Cavill confirmed in a social media post that he is returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros-DC movie following his cameo at the end of 'Black Adam'.

The actor wrote to his fans: "I wanted to make it official: I am back as Superman. Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded."

Two days later, Cavill spoke publicly for the first time about his Superman return during a live recording of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast at 92NY in New York City.

"The character means so much to me. It's been five years now. I never gave up hope," Cavill told the audience.

"It's amazing to be here now talking about it again. There is such a bright future ahead for the character. I'm so excited to tell a story with an enormously joyful Superman."

Cavill said that he got the call to film his 'Black Adam' cameo as he was filming his Netflix fantasy series 'The Witcher'.

He had to get clearance from the production team to take a break from filming, but his Superman return was so top secret that he was not allowed to disclose why he was asking for a break, reports Variety.

"I went to Warner Bros.' studio in the UK and got back in the suit," Cavill said. "It was a very powerful moment for me. I wasn't sure how I would feel whether it would be something very emotionally connective because I put the 'Man of Steel' suit back on."

"I chose that one in particular because of the nostalgia attached to the suit. It was important for me to be standing there and enjoying that moment. That is one of the top moments in my career. It feels great to have the opportunity to wear it again."

Cavill had this to say about the half decade he spent waiting for the news about playing Superman again: "I told myself I'm gonna let it sit and simmer in the background. I never lost hope, that was the key for me."

Asked the status of his new Superman movie and if there are any writers and directors circling the project, Cavill responded: "You know I can't tell you that."

Just where Cavill's Superman will pop up next on the big screen remains a mystery. Dwayne Johnson touted before the release of "Black Adam" that was adamant about making a movie in which Black Adam and Superman face off.

The 'Black Adam' credits scene confirmed that battle is on the way, although Cavill is likely to get his own standalone Superman movie first. Variety reported the Chuck Roven-produced Superman sequel is currently soliciting pitches from writers.