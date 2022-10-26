Shiva Rajkumar to work with Tamil director Karrthik Adwait

CHENNAI: Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has given the nod to working with Tamil director Karrthik Adwait on an action thriller soon.

Shivanna's 125th movie, 'Veda', is all set to hit screens this December. After that, the actor will be busy with films like 'Ghost', 'Nee Sigovaregu', 'Forty Five' and 'Karataka Damanaka'.

Sources said that Shivanna has given the green signal for another film with Karrthik Adwait after being impressed with the story narrated by the director.

Karrthik, who has previously directed the Vikram Prabhu-starrer 'Payum Oli Nee Enakku' in Tamil, will be directing his second film in Kannada, featuring Shivanna in the lead.

The new film will be an action thriller in which Shivanna will be seen in a very different look and role.

"Shivanna is totally excited about the plot of the film. The script work is over and we are now finishing the pre-production work," said Karrthik Adwait.

"The shooting will start in 2023. It is a big scale movie and more information about the film will be shared with the audience in the coming days," he added.

The film is being produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, who has produced 'Officer' and 'Good Luck Sakhi' in Telugu, under the banner 'Sudheer Chandra Film Company'.

Sudheer was also the Executive Producer of Shivanna's 'Killing Veerappan'.