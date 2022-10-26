Cinema

Ranbir Kapoor makes self-deprecating Brahmastra jokes in video

Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: With Brahmastra coming out on OTT in a few days, a new leg of promotions have kickstarted to ensure good eyeball traffic for the film for its OTT première and Ranbir Kapoor is certainly not very happy.

In a new video, which actually is a clever promotional campaign for the mythological adventure film, Ranbir can be seen cribbing about the new set of promotions after its theatrical run.

Ranbir, Alia's 'Brahmastra' to start its journey in the OTT world

The video, shared by Ranbir’s wife and his co-star in the film, Alia Bhatt, on Instagram shows Ranbir making self-deprecating jokes about the number of times Alia says his character’s name, Shiva in the film and how he hates to promote the film. At one point in the video, Ranbir also says that the film’s director Ayan Mukerji feels that Ranbir has no life outside Brahmastra when the actor is expecting his first child with Alia.

Later in the video, Ranbir receives a call from the director and he readily agrees to promote the film on Ayan’s insistence only to regret later after disconnecting the call.

Ranbir’s ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone took to the comments section of Alia’s post to share a laughing emojis on Ranbir’s tricky situation in the video.

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4, 2022.

‘Brahmastra gave us the experience of working in five films'

