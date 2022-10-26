Medai curates special line-up of events for one-year celebration

CHENNAI: As a part of their one-year anniversary celebrations, the city’s black box (a black squared room where artists perform), Medai – The Stage has come up with a special line-up of events starting on October 27 and ending on October 30.

Ranging from Q&A sessions to a stand-up show, the space has a unique curation planned for art lovers in the city.

Speaking to DT Next, B Charles, founder of Medai says, “During my travel to Europe and the US, I saw the sort of black boxes they have. Their art spaces are so advanced in terms of tech support and are also very diverse. You find people doing all sorts of shows like theatre, stand-up performances, music shows, and improv; the space is able to cater to them all.

“When we look at Chennai, the city was facing issues with spaces. We had this sudden surge of talent but no platform to showcase it. I wanted to create a safe space for artists that matched or attempted to match the standards of a black box we see abroad.”

Medai has organised several performances, since its inception, featuring artists like Kenny Sebastian, Kanan Gill, Aravind SA, and Arivu among others.