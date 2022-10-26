Katrina Kaif tries to wake up Vicky Kaushal in 'bhoot' style

MUMBAI: Instead of choosing a romantic way to wake her partner Vicky Kaushal up in the morning, actor Katrina Kaif opted for a "spooky" alarm tone. Yes, you read it right. On Wednesday, Katrina, who will be seen playing the role of a ghost in 'Phone Bhoot', took to Instagram and dropped a hilarious video of Vicky as he woke up listening to her 'scary' voice.

In the clip, Vicky woke up to Katrina saying 'mai ek bhoot hoon (I am a ghost)' in a wake-up call that played on loop. Vicky looks at the camera for a second and goes back to sleep.

"Biwi ka loving wake up call," Katrina captioned the video, leaving netizens in splits. "Ha ha ha," Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi commented.

"Hahahahahahahahahaha (laughing emojis)," Shweta Bachchan wrote. Vicky reposted the video on his Instagram Story and wrote,"don't try this at home biwiyon."

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of 'Koffee with Karan'."I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over," she said. She added, "Calling her relationship 'unexpected and out of the blue', Katrina added, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."Katrina also revealed that her husband performed on her songs for 45 minutes to cheer her up when she was feeling low on her birthday.