Aayush unleashes his action avatar, vicious swag in 'ASO4' teaser

MUMBAI: On his birthday today, actor Aayush Sharma treated his fans and followers with an explosive teaser for his fourth film 'AS04'.

Aayush's unmatchable swag with stylised action churns the perfect formula of entertainment, stirring the anticipation for the 2023 release.

The teaser begins with the suave Aayush tugging guitar strings while a group of armed men barge in to attack him. He turns his swag on leading to a power-packed action sequence.

Talking about the teaser, Aayush said: "'AS04' is a very exciting project and especially launching it on my birthday feels like the best birthday gift."

"The genre of the film is new for me and I'm having a blast working on it. I play a very interesting character with a very distinct look, style and personality, and I am excited for the audience to witness this new avatar of me."

The announcement for 'AS04' comes in soon after Aayush said the first glimpse teaser of his third film 'AS03', marking a string of promising films back to back.