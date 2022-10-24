Cinema

Vijay-starrer 'Varisu' to release on Pongal 2023

Titled ''Vaarasudu'' in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Varisu movie poster
Varisu movie posterTwitter
PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil film ''Varisu'', starring Vijay, is slated to be released on the occasion of Makar Sankranti next year.

Titled ''Vaarasudu'' in Telugu, the upcoming movie is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Dil Raju and Shirish have produced the film under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sankranti is the biggest festival in Telugu-speaking states, as well as in Tamil Nadu, thus the makers are looking forward to capitalising on the festival season, according to a press release issued by the makers on Diwali.

Paidipally (''Yevadu'', ''Maharishi'') has penned the story of the movie, in association with Hari and Ashishor Solomon.

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, ''Varisu'' is in the last leg of shooting. Billed as a wholesome entertainer, the movie stars Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha in key roles.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Vijay
pongal release
Makar Sankranti
Varisu Movie
Varisu release date
Vaarasudu
Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in