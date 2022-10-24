Rajini greets fans outside his residence, wishes them happy Diwali

CHENNAI: On the auspicious day of Diwali, the South-Indian superstar Rajinikanth greeted and wished his fans on Monday.

Rajinikanth, dressed in a white Kurta, waved to the enthusiastic fans who had gathered in front of his residence.

The pictures of the actor greeting his fans got viral on social media and netizens hailed the veteran star for his simplicity. The 'Robot' actor didn't disappoint his fans who had been waiting outside his residence to take a glimpse of their favourite star.

Talking about Rajinikanth, the 'Thalaiva' of Tollywood, needs no description. He has established a stronghold in the Tamil film industry with the portrayal of various characters and performing in every movie genre. Some of Rajinikanth's best films include, 'Kabali', 'Sivaji', 'Annaatthe', and 'Lingaa' to name a few of the plethora of movies he has acted in.