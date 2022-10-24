Mahima does a bhangra to celebrate end of a 'Chandramukhi 2' shoot

CHENNAI: Actress Mahima Nambiar, who plays a pivotal role in director P. Vasu's much-awaited horror comedy 'Chandramukhi 2', recently chose to celebrate the wrapping up of another schedule of the film with a Bhangra dance.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has delivered commendable performances in critically acclaimed films such as 'Magamuni', posted a video in which she is seen dancing with two of her makeup artistes to the popular Daler Mahendi number 'Bolo Tararara'.

She wrote, "And that's how we celebrated the schedule wrap !!#Chandramukhi2 #schedulewrap #caravandiaries #myteam #supportsystem #bolotararara #dance"