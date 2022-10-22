Karthik Kumar’s comedy film Super Senior Heroes released on OTT

CHENNAI: Director Karthik Kumar’s comedy-drama Super Senior Heroes released on the OTT platform Netflix on Friday. Super Senior Heroes, which is Yoodlee Films’ third association with Kollywood after successful projects like Abhiyum Anuvum and the critically acclaimed, K.D, features veteran actors from the Tamil film industry including ace director-actor-screenplay writer K. Baghyaraj, Ambika and Pandiarajan.The film also features Chinni Jayanth, Manobala and Kavithalaya Krishnan.

Bhagyaraj, the protagonist of the movie, plays the character of a widower finding no joy in his mundane life. The arrival of his seven-year-old grandson gives him a breath of fresh air and the story further takes an interesting angle. The trailer and the movie have already created a buzz among the family audience.

It is the debut project of Karthik Kumar, who is also the founder of one of the leading theatre entrepreneurship in India, Evam. Karthik said, “Yoodlee films are very particular about the content they choose and I am happy and equally privileged that they chose to support Super Senior Heroes, providing a wider platform for a debutant director like me. I grew up watching films of veterans like Bhagyaraj sir and Ambika ma’am and was always inspired by their acting and dedication to art. Even after so many years, they have the same energy and enthusiasm for acting and that is reflected on the screen as well.”