Unit of Naga Chaitanya-starrer NC22 completes key schedule in Mysuru

CHENNAI: The unit of director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, tentatively being referred to as ‘NC 22’ and featuring Telugu star Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in the lead, has just completed an important shooting schedule of the film.

Sources say that during this schedule, key scenes involving Naga Chaitanya were shot. The team completed this schedule in the picturesque locations of Mysuru.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a completely different avatar in the movie, believed to be the most expensive film in the career of Akkineni. Actress Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in this film which has already triggered a huge amount of interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons including the fact that this will be Chaitanya’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual flick. The film is also being watched by critics with keen interest as it is director Venkat Prabhu’s first Telugu directorial. The film is to have stunts by Hollywood stuntman Yannick Ben, known for his phenomenal work in Hollywood films such as Transporter 3, Dunkirk, Inception and City Hunter.