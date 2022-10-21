Shruti Haasan to star in international movie 'The Eye'

MUMBAI: Actor Shruti Haasan will be headlining the international feature film "The Eye", to be directed by Daphne Schmon.

The psychological thriller, which hails from Fingerprint Content, will feature actor Mark Rowley of "The Last Kingdom" fame opposite Haasan, reported entertainment news website Deadline.

Haasan also shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"Super stoked to be a part of 'the eye' with the loveliest team !!! Storytelling is my fave thing in this whole world and to be a part of this one is pure...

"@daphneschmon and @emilycarltoncarlton @melanie_dicks2 Thankyou for making me a part of this !! You ladies are so much fun with the super talented and caffeinated @markrowley90 and the kindest and magical @elpidou SIMPLY PUT This whole team is so wonderful and can't wait for you'll to see this," the 36-year-old actor wrote.