'To me, my fans are like God': Vikram

CHENNAI: Actor Vikram, lovingly called 'Chiyaan' Vikram by his fans, on Tuesday said that to him, his fans were like God.

Replying to a fan, who asked him how he handled fans who irritated him with requests for pictures and autographs, Vikram, who visited Saint Joseph College in Trichy to promote his upcoming film, 'Cobra', said, "There is no question of getting irritated by fans. There is no chance that will happen."

The actor said, "Even now, there was chaos outside, and the father of this college asked if I had been unduly troubled. I told him not at all. This is what we long for. I think all this love by fans is a boon from God. This is not something that will happen to everybody. And so when it does, there can be nothing greater than that.

"It is not that I am saying this only here. I think fans are like God. They are God in fact. There is no bond between us and our fans. They are not going to get anything from us. In some cases, they are not even going to meet us. And yet, they tatoo our faces or names, they donate blood and do several other things for our sake.

"Sometimes, I visit my fans' homes. It will be a small home but the place will be full of my pictures. The love they have for us is phenomenal. I love this and I cannot be without it.

"I want to thank all my fans at this point for waiting patiently. A film of mine is releasing in theatres after three years. The longing and the patient wait will be worth it because 'Cobra' will make you all happy."