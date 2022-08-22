HBD Chiranjeevi: Top 5 blockbuster hits from the actor

NEW DELHI: Megastar Chiranjeevi is known as one of the best actors in the country.
From power-packed action to hardcore romance and comedy, the actor has aced all the roles.
As he rings in his 67th Birthday today, take a look at some of his blockbuster hit films.
Megastar Chiranjeevi portrayed the role of Suryanarayana who had some ideological conflicts with his father who was a senior Carnatic musician. Released in the year 1988, the film was a musical drama which is considered as one of his best films. Although the film didn’t perform well at the box office, it gained the status of cult classic cinema after its release. The film also starred south actors Shobhna and Gemini Ganesan
Directed by B Gopal, the film was released in the year 2002 and is considered among one of the most iconic films of the actor’s career. The 67-year-old actor portrayed the role of a man who marries a girl from a rival family in order to solve their conflicts over water issues in their village. The film was declared a box office hit and was the highest-grossing Telugu film of that year.
The period action film was released in the year 2019 and was declared a box office hit. Based on the pre-independence era, Chiranjeevi’s role in the film was inspired by Indian Independence activist Uyyalawada Narsimha Reddy who fought a battle against the British East India Company. The film also starred Nayanthara, Tamannaahh Bhatia and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan in a prominent roles.
Released in the year 1991, the film was a blockbuster hit, in which Chiranjeevi played the role of a man on a mission to avenge his brother’s death. The film was remade in Hindi in the year 1992, with Chiranjeevi in the lead and was titled ‘Aaj Ka Goonda Raaj’.
A Telugu action drama film, released in 1983 was a game changer for Chiranjeevi’s career, as the film was a massive hit at the box office and the actor turned into a superstar after its release. The film was remade in Hindi as ‘Qaidi’, which starred Shatrughan Sinha and Jeetendra in the lead roles.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android