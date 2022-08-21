Legendary Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away

KARACHI: Veteran singer Nayyara Noor, famously known as 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan', has died.

As per Dawn, Noor passed away on Saturday due to a brief illness. She was 71.

The unfortunate news was also shared by Noor's nephew Rana Zaidi on Twitter.

"It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved aunt (tayi) Nayyara Noor. May her soul R.I.P. She was given the title of 'Bulbul-e-Pakistan' because of her melodious voice," Rana Zaidi tweeted.