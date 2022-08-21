Kangana to sue Filmfare for nominating her in Best Actress category

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has decided to sue Filmfare for nominating her for her work in biopic 'Thalaivii', in the upcoming edition of the Filmfare Awards.



The 'Queen' actress took to the story section of her Instagram and wrote a lengthy note stating the reason behind the decision.



She wrote, "I have banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for 'Thalaivii' (sic)."



"I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. it is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue@filmfare ... thanks (sic)," Kangana added.