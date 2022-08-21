Ben Affleck, JLo tie knot for second time, check out pictures

GEORGIA: Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, on Saturday tied the knot for the second time in Georgia at the actor's lavish property.

According to PageSix, Jennifer and Ben, first tied the knot earlier in July this year and are currently celebrating their three-day wedding extravaganza with their family members and close friends.

The guest lists included Ben's long-time friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barosso, the 'Clerks' director Kevin Smith and actor Jason Mewes. The news of the lavish wedding of the American stars comes just after the day the 'Batman vs Superman' actor's mother was hospitalized after she fall off at Ben's Georgia home.

Pictures from their wedding are currently being circulated on social media by their fan pages, in which the 'Justice League' actor could be seen in a white tuxedo suit paired up with black formal pants.

JLo on the other hand could be seen donning a beautiful white gown, twinning with her husband.