Suriya's ‘Jai Bhim’ receives warm welcome in China

CHENNAI: 2021 legal drama film 'Jai Bhim' earned positive reviews on Chinese social media as internet users noticed parallels between the plot of the movie and a real-life murder prosecution involving a Chinese lady killed in Japan.
The movie was screened in the ongoing Beijing International Film Festival in China and people who saw the film burst into tears in the theatre. A video clip of this has been released and going viral on social media.
Jai Bhim has been receiving a good amount of international acclaim. Apart from that, Suriya's performance in the film has also been praised by the audience, who said that they expect more such films from Tamil industry.
The critically-acclaimed film directed by TJ Gnanavel 'Jai Bhim', released on the Amazon Prime Video, follows a brave activist-lawyer who fights for justice when a poor tribal man, who is alleged of robbery, goes missing from the police custody.
