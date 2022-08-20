Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja welcomes baby boy

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are parents to a baby boy! Sonam and Anand welcomed their baby boy on Saturday in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand"

Although Sonam didn't share this message on her Instagram, Choreographer-Director Farah Khan shared it on her Instagram story and wrote a congratulatory message for the new parents. Farah wrote, "Congratulations Proud parents @Sonamkapoor and @Anandahuja n even prouder grandparents @Kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor".